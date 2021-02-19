Ship worker killed after visiting Manchester community
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a Manchester farmer following a mob incident that claimed the life of another man at Silent Hill in the parish on Monday, February 8.
The police said 39-year-old Andre Young was been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.
Dead is 45-year-old ship worker Jermaine Hendricks, otherwise called 'Junior', of Perth Gardens, Mandeville, Manchester.
Lawmen said that at about 12:30 am, Hendricks went to a shop to purchase cigarettes when he was accosted by Young and a group of men.
The men allegedly enquired who Hendricks was and what he was doing in the community. While in the process of explaining who he was, he was attacked, beaten and set on fire by the men, who were armed with firearms and machetes.
The police were alerted and Hendricks was taken to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
Following investigations, Young was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was subsequently charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised, the police said.
The other men are currently being sought by the police.
