Ship carrying J'can crew members dock in Southampton, England

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 43 Jamaican crew members aboard the Marella Discovery 2 who did not make it into the country earlier this month despite being in Jamaican waters have arrived in Southampton, England.

The vessel docked in the port city on England's south coast at approximately 4:00 am today Jamaica time.

“We hear that they are doing well physically but are mentally [drained]. The ship (company) is taking care of them right now but naturally, they just want to come home,” a family member of one of the Jamaicans told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning.

On April 6, OBSERVER ONLINE first reported that the Jamaican crew members aboard the ship were reportedly moved to tears after the request for permission for them to disembark went unanswered by the Jamaican Government, which on March 24, closed the country's borders to incoming passengers in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, locally.

On April 4, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced an extension of the travel restrictions by a further 14 days.

The request was made by the ship's captain on behalf of the Jamaicans, but with no response forthcoming from the Government the Jamaicans were told that the company had no other option but to move on.

The vessel had stopped to refuel 12 miles south of Port Royal on April 2. It departed on April 3 for the Dominican Republic, whose Government allowed its citizens to disembark despite its closed borders.

The ship then set sail for Portugal, where a request to dock was reportedly denied last Sunday. The vessel subsequently left for the United Kingdom, where there are over 114,000 COVID-19 cases and over 16,000 deaths reported up this morning.

In a belated response last week at a COVID-19 press conference, Holness said that the Government intended to accept the Jamaicans.

Holness said the matter was brought to his attention on April 3, a day after the ship arrived, at which time, he stated that Jamaica will have to accept them.

“We were having a meeting of a sub-committee of Cabinet and immediately as it was brought to my attention... having reached the attention of the minister of national security we said, 'Yes, we will have to take them because it is the logical thing to do'. They were close by but by the time the minister of national security could have conveyed the approval, the ship had already left our waters [and] on their way,” said Holness.

The Parliamentary Opposition has, however, chided the Government over its handling of the issue, arguing that its decision to “deny” the group of Jamaicans entry into the country with no alternative provisions for their well-being was “inhumane and draconian”.

Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson maintained that no Jamaican should be denied entry to their country of origin, especially in a time of global uncertainty.

