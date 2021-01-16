Shipping industry giant Harry Maragh hailed as visionary, caring and humble leader
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lannaman and Morris Group of Companies chairman and CEO Harriat “Harry” Maragh was this morning eulogised as a visionary, humble leader who earned respect from his colleagues in Jamaica and the shipping industry worldwide.
Maragh, who died suddenly on January 3, was laid to rest after an emotional service of thanksgiving for his life at Roman's Funeral Home chapel in St Andrew attended by his family and a few close friends and associates in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Before the service, which was streamed on YouTube, recorded tributes were delivered by Professor Gordon Shirley, president of the Port Authority of Jamaica; Trevor Riley, CEO, Shipping Association of Jamaica; David Miller, president Calabar Old Boys Association; Solomon Sharpe, CEO Main Event; Ed Bartlett, minister of tourism; Jeffrey Hall, chairman Kingston Wharves Ltd; Grantley Stephenson, deputy chairman Kingston Wharves Ltd; Roland Malins-Smith, former president Seafreight lines; Opposition Senator Janice Allen; David Ross, CEO of CFL Shipping Agency USA; Captain Andre Smith, Jamaica Marine Pilots Association; Chris Maragh, nephew; and Juan Carlos Croston, president Caribbean Shipping Association.
