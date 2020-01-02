Shooting of 15-y-o occurred outside of St James ZOSO, police say
ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC) says reports that the shooting of a 15-year-old during New Year's Day celebrations in St James occurred within a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) are inaccurate.
According to the JCF, the shooting incident took place in a church yard at Mount Salem in the parish, however the location falls outside of the designated boundaries of the ZOSO.
The police said that since the September 2017 establishment of the ZOSO in Mount Salem, no shootings or murders have been committed within the boundaries.
The police added that the child has successfully undergone surgery and is recuperating in hospital.
Lawmen said their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information that can assist the police to contact the Montego Bay CIB at 876-953-6191, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy