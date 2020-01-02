Shooting of 15-y-o occurred outside of St James ZOSO, police say

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC) says reports that the shooting of a 15-year-old during New Year's Day celebrations in St James occurred within a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) are inaccurate.

According to the JCF, the shooting incident took place in a church yard at Mount Salem in the parish, however the location falls outside of the designated boundaries of the ZOSO.

The police said that since the September 2017 establishment of the ZOSO in Mount Salem, no shootings or murders have been committed within the boundaries.

The police added that the child has successfully undergone surgery and is recuperating in hospital.

Lawmen said their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information that can assist the police to contact the Montego Bay CIB at 876-953-6191, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.