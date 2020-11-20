Shopkeeper killed in Alps

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The community of Alps in Trelawny was plunged into mourning last night after gunmen shot and killed well-known shopkeeper and taxi man, 59-year-old Eroy Davy at his shop in the district.

According to police reports, about 7:45 pm five men posing as customers entered Davis' business establishment in Alps and ordered goods. They then opened gunfire hitting him in the head.

He reportedly died on the spot.

No motive has been established for the killing.

The Falmouth CIB are investigating.

Family members described Davy as a friendly and jovial person and are still in shock as to why he was killed.

Onome Sido