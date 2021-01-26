Shopkeeper killed in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are probing this morning's shooting death of a 55-year-old shopkeeper in Hatfield on the outskirts of Mandeville.

Relatives identified the deceased as Everton Ranglin otherwise called 'Ginger', a resident of Hatfield.

Preliminary reports are that, shortly after 8:00 am, Ranglin was pounced upon by two gunmen who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Ranglin is said to have ran for his life, but was chased by his attackers.

He was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kasey Williams