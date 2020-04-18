Shopping hours extended for St Catherine residents
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that the shopping hours for supermarkets and grocery in St Catherine has been extended for today in an effort to limit crowding.
The announcement was made moments ago via the minister's Twitter account. St Catherine is currently under a lockdown.
The updated time slots are as follows:
8:00 am- 10:00 am — People 65 and older, pregnant and disabled
8:00 am – 1:00 pm — Surnames beginning Q-Z
1:30 pm – 4:30 pm — Surnames beginning A-H
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm — Surnames beginning I-P
Dr Tufton noted that for individuals with double barrelled last names, the second surname is used for the purposes of the category he/she falls in.
The minister reminded people to wear a mask (fitted to cover your nose and mouth), walk with identification, sanitizer/alcohol and stand at least 3ft away from others.
He further encouraged people to make a list for what's essential only to avoid staying longer than necessary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy