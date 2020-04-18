Shopping hours extended for St Catherine residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that the shopping hours for supermarkets and grocery in St Catherine has been extended for today in an effort to limit crowding.

The announcement was made moments ago via the minister's Twitter account. St Catherine is currently under a lockdown.

The updated time slots are as follows:

8:00 am- 10:00 am — People 65 and older, pregnant and disabled

8:00 am – 1:00 pm — Surnames beginning Q-Z

1:30 pm – 4:30 pm — Surnames beginning A-H

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm — Surnames beginning I-P

Dr Tufton noted that for individuals with double barrelled last names, the second surname is used for the purposes of the category he/she falls in.⁣

The minister reminded people to wear a mask (fitted to cover your nose and mouth), walk with identification, sanitizer/alcohol and stand at least 3ft away from others.

He further encouraged people to make a list for what's essential only to avoid staying longer than necessary.