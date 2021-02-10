'Short Boss' charged for taxi driver's murder

ST THOMAS, Jamaica - The St Thomas Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Mario Downer, otherwise called ' Short Man' or ' Short Boss', of Martinique Crescent, Retreat in St Thomas with murder following an incident along Church Street, Morant Bay in the parish on February 4.

Dead is 30-year-old Hoshane Humroy, a taxi operator of Seaforth district in St Thomas.

Reports from the police are that about 12:50 pm, both men got into an altercation during which a knife was used to stab Humroy. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The accused was later arrested and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.