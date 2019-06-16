ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Should police officers be allowed to own taxis?

Dear Editor:

In any rush hour in any major town across Jamaica, it is sheer anarchy as taxi drivers and buses break every road code. They drive on the wrong side of the road even around corners. They overtake on the inside. They drive up the filter lane and cut in at the traffic lights. Everyday the complaints about their recklessness mount sky high. Yet nothing is done.

The only logical explanation is that many of these buses and taxis are owned by police. This represents an obvious conflict of interest. So the question is – Should police officers be allowed to own taxis? I mean…should a customs officer own a customs brokerage? The answer is obvious. And as we have not heard a word out of the Commissioner, one wonders if he too has a couple of red plates on the road.

I am etc

Concerned driver