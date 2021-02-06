Siblings face gun, assault charges after family dispute
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged three siblings of Chambers Lane, Spanish Town in St Catherine with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an argument in their home last month.
Charged are 36-year-old tiler, Jermaine Morrison, otherwise called 'Fabian', 36-year-old housewife, Tashann Morrison-Humphrey, otherwise called 'Melody' and 21-year-old labourer, Jason Morrison.
According to the police, the complainant was at home around 5:15 pm on Sunday, January 3, when an argument developed between him and his siblings. The argument reportedly escalated and two of the siblings inflicted wounds to the complainant, while the third sibling pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the complainant.
The police said all three siblings were charged on Thursday.
Their court dates are being finalised.
