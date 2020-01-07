Sigma Corporate Run early bird registration closes Friday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited is encouraging the public to take advantage of the final days of the early bird registration period for the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run which closes this Friday, January 10.
According to Sagicor, the Sigma Corporate Run is the largest road race in the Caribbean and has accrued more than $400 million in donations for 30 beneficiaries since inception.
The early bird registration provides a special cost of $1,500 per individual participant in the road race, scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Full cost of registration, which is $2,000, will take effect upon the close of the 'early bird' period.
Sagicor said companies and groups can sign up to participate on the Sigma Corporate Run website (www.sagicorsigmarun.com) in one of three categories:
Large corporate teams can have a minimum of 100 participants and make a contribution of $90,000
Small corporate teams can have between 31 and 50 members and make a contribution of $55,000
Non-corporate teams can have between 10 and 20 participants and make a contribution of $25,000
Sagicor noted that large corporate, small corporate and non-corporate teams will contribute $1,200, $1,250 and $1,300 respectively per additional person before close of early bird registration, after which teams will be asked to contribute $1,500 per additional person.
The company added that high schools and universities or colleges can also register with a contribution of $1000 per student.
Sagicor said official registration closes on January 31.
For further information on Sigma Run 2020, contact the Sigma Run Secretariat at 936-7980-2 or email SGJSigmaSecretariat@sagicor.com.
