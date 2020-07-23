Silvera returned unopposed as MBCCI president
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Journalist Janet Silvera was returned unopposed as president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) at their annual general meeting held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, last evening.
Silvera will have a new deputy as Oral Heavens replaced first-vice president Gabriel Lee in a run-off.
Heaven is a past president of the St Ann's Chamber of Commerce.
Karlene Maye and Damia Dawes Monthrope were returned as second and third vice- presidents, respectively.
Silvera became president of the MBCCI last year, following the sudden resignation of Winston Lawson.
Up to the time of Lawson's resignation, Silvera was the chamber's first-vice president.
In her acceptance speech, Silvera said "though 2020 has come blazing with its share of trials and hardships, we can safely say the chamber remains strong, unfaltering, and united".
"And though we are faced with unprecedented challenges, the chamber stands firmly committed to the continued strengthening of our member companies and the region," Silvera remarked.
Horace Hines
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy