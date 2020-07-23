Silvera returned unopposed as MBCCI president

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Journalist Janet Silvera was returned unopposed as president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) at their annual general meeting held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, last evening.

Silvera will have a new deputy as Oral Heavens replaced first-vice president Gabriel Lee in a run-off.

Heaven is a past president of the St Ann's Chamber of Commerce.

Karlene Maye and Damia Dawes Monthrope were returned as second and third vice- presidents, respectively.

Silvera became president of the MBCCI last year, following the sudden resignation of Winston Lawson.

Up to the time of Lawson's resignation, Silvera was the chamber's first-vice president.

In her acceptance speech, Silvera said "though 2020 has come blazing with its share of trials and hardships, we can safely say the chamber remains strong, unfaltering, and united".

"And though we are faced with unprecedented challenges, the chamber stands firmly committed to the continued strengthening of our member companies and the region," Silvera remarked.

Horace Hines