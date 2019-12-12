Simmonds-Tapper spreads wings to work with Austrian coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's sprint hurdler Megan Simmonds-Tapper, who walked away from the MVP track club, will be working with hurdles coach Philipp Unfried of Austria.

Tapper, who achieved her personal best of 12.61 en route to the final at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, surprisingly quit MVP.

"It was time to spread my wings," Tapper told the Jamaica Observer.

"I am working with Philip Unfried who coached World Championships bronze medallist Alina Talay in 2015, and my husband Mathue Tapper oversees the programme while I'm in Jamaica, " she confirmed.

The 25-year-old Tapper, who won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in July, joins Jaheel Hyde, Jevaughn Minzie, Shimayra Williams and Soniqua Walker who have left the club in recent times.