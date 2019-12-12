Simmonds-Tapper spreads wings to work with Austrian coach
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's sprint hurdler Megan Simmonds-Tapper, who walked away from the MVP track club, will be working with hurdles coach Philipp Unfried of Austria.
Tapper, who achieved her personal best of 12.61 en route to the final at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, surprisingly quit MVP.
"It was time to spread my wings," Tapper told the Jamaica Observer.
"I am working with Philip Unfried who coached World Championships bronze medallist Alina Talay in 2015, and my husband Mathue Tapper oversees the programme while I'm in Jamaica, " she confirmed.
The 25-year-old Tapper, who won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in July, joins Jaheel Hyde, Jevaughn Minzie, Shimayra Williams and Soniqua Walker who have left the club in recent times.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy