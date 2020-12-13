Simpson Miller thanks Jamaicans for birthday wishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller has thanked the many people who reached out to her yesterday to help celebrate her birthday.
“Thank you so much to the hundreds of persons who reached out to me in so many different ways yesterday as I celebrated my birthday. It meant the world to me that so many of you called, sent flowers, gifts and such beautiful messages here on Twitter or on other social media,” Simpson Miller shared on her social media.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and remember to look out for the most vulnerable, especially children, the elderly and disabled. God bless you.”
Yesterday Opposition Leader Mark Golding shared some images from a birthday celebration held for Simpson Miller, saying it was wonderful to spend time with the former party leader.
“God bless you, Sista P. Wishing you continued health, strength and happiness today and always,” he posted to social media.
The former prime minister marked her 75th birthday yesterday, 14 years and nine months after creating history on being sworn in as Jamaica's first female chief executive.
Simpson Miller, who retired in June 2017 after 43 years in representational politics, has largely been absent from public events since then, but her popularity, especially among the masses, has not waned.
