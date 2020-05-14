Single mom affected by COVID-19 shutdown gets assistance from Heart Foundation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Heart Foundation of Jamaica says it was available to provide a single mother of three, who has been negatively impacted by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some much needed assistance.
According to the foundation, the mother, who is currently unemployed, made contact through social media seeking help to provide for her family.
“We immediately reached out to our partners to provide us with assistance in fulfilling her needs. We received overwhelming support from our in-house staff who provided monetary donations. Kings Chemical Co Ltd provided household cleaning products, toiletries and hand sanitisers, Jamaica Broilers Group provided food items, Cari-Med Distributors and Food for the Poor supplied her with additional food items and toiletries,” the foundation said in a release.
“Promoting heart health in Jamaica for us is much more than encouraging persons to get screened within this critical time, we are also about standing together and reaching out to our patients and members who reach out to seek assistance,” the release added.
