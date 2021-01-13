Sir Hilary, Dr Fauci to be honoured with Martin Luther King Award
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reverend Al Sharpton, president and founder of the US National Action Network, has announced that the organisation's Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day awards will be conferred on Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and Dr Anthony Fauci at the annual breakfast event on MLK Day, January 18.
This is the 30th anniversary for the awards by which the work and the legacy of Dr King are celebrated and people are honoured with a view to refocusing and sustaining his dream.
Sir Hilary is recognised for his global advocacy, academic scholarship and intellectual leadership in support of social justice, institutional equity, and economic development for marginalised and oppressed ethnicities and nations.
Sir Hilary, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, president of Universities Caribbean, chairman of the Caribbean Examinations Council, chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission and advisor on sustainable development to former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, will receive the “Peace and Freedom Award”.
Dr Anthony Fauci, famous American physician and renowned director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will receive the “Lifetime Community Service Award”.
Prior awardees include the 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton; Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Music, and the 82nd attorney general of the USA, Eric Holder. Event speakers have included Vice President-elect Joe Biden and United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
The Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day ceremony and awards will be held in Washington, DC on Monday, January 18 at 11:00 am. It will be streamed live on UWItv's website, cable channels, on Flow EVO and its Facebook page.
