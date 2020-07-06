Sir John Golding Rehab gifted with portable ultrasound machine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ultrasound services at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre should improve with a $1.5-million portable ultrasound machine donated by the CHASE Fund.
PROVEN Management Limited will cover the extended maintenance warranty.
Speaking at the presentation of the machine on Friday, July 3, senior medical officer at the centre, Dr Rory Dixon, said the machine will improve the hospital's ability to screen more patients.
The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) noted that in 2019, the centre received 17 wheelchairs from Community and Workers of Jamaica (C&WJ) Co-operative Credit Union Limited and a suction machine from Rotary Club of St Andrew North.
The centre's CEO, Jacqueline Ellis, thanked all the donors and said their donations will save many lives.
Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre is one of the specialist hospitals under the management of SERHA. It has capacity for over 75 inpatients, including children.
