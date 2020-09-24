Sisters of Mercy in Jamaica receive international award

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Sisters of Mercy in Jamaica received the 'Best Use Of Music To Support Sustainability' award from the Music Cities initiative yesterday.

The award celebrates innovative and successful ideas in the field of music and sustainability, particularly those that use music as a core component in tackling one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sisters of Mercy were recognised for their commitment to poverty reduction, education, sustainable tourism, use of new technologies, and workforce development.

Prior to being announced the winner, Sister Susan Frazer, area administrator for the Sisters of Mercy in Jamaica, and Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute where the Sisters of Mercy support for music education is focused, participated in a panel discussion about music and sustainability by video link with their fellow nominees - Operation Respect in the United States, and The Wunderfruit Festival in Thailand.

“It is fitting that this is Mercy Week in Jamaica because it is quite humbling to think the Sisters of Mercy might even be eligible for a recognition like this,” said Sister Susan Frazer.

“But as they say, 'one hand cyan clap' and we accept the award on behalf of all the Sisters of Mercy who have been in Jamaica since 1890, as well as the Alpha music instructors and past Alpha boys whose hard work, discipline and professional contributions to music set the stage for the work we do today. They have all set a high bar and we are just trying to reach it!”

The Sisters of Mercy are transforming the Alpha campus into a technically advanced, internationally connected, edu-tainment hub for music in Kingston.

The SDGs such as literacy, employment, substance abuse prevention, poverty reduction and workforce development goals continue as core components of the Alpha Institute experience.

The Music Cities award recognises the recent steps by the Sisters of Mercy and its partners to make music education more resilient, responsive and accessible. Recent developments at the 140-year old school include new recording and production facilities, performance and practice spaces as well as partnerships with local and international organisations that help cement the transition between school and work while creating new experiences for students, community members and visitors.