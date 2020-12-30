Six-month probe into farmer's murder ends in arrest
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine North Police are reporting that their six-month long probe into the murder of 52-year-old Calbeck Campbell, a farmer of Top Mountain district, Kitson Town in St Catherine, has culminated with the arrest and charge of one of the suspects.
Charged with murder is Delan Willis, otherwise called 'Teflon', of Paradise Road, St James and Frazer's Content, Spanish Town.
Reports are that on June 9, 2020, Campbell was locking up his shop when Willis and another man—both armed with handguns—walked in. The men allegedly robbed Campbell of his property, and before making their escape, opened gunfire at him, hitting him in the abdomen. He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Monday Willis was apprehended and subsequently charged after he was pointed out in an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.
