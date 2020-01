Six-year-old Whitehall Ave girl missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Six-year-oldK-Cea Copeland, otherwisecalled 'Chung',of aWhitehall Avenue address in St Andrew, has been reported missing sinceThursday, January16.

She is ofdark complexion, slim buildand is about three feet tall.Reports from theConstant SpringPolice are thatK-Ceawas last seen at homedressed in a whiteblouse and a pair of blue and yellow shorts.

Anyone knowing K-Cea's whereabouts is being asked to contact theConstantSpringPolice at876-924-1421-2, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of K-Cea was available at the time of this publication.