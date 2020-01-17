Six-year-old Whitehall Ave girl missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Six-year-old K-Cea Copeland, otherwise called 'Chung', of a Whitehall Avenue address in St Andrew, has been reported missing since Thursday, January 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about three feet tall. Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that K-Cea was last seen at home dressed in a white blouse and a pair of blue and yellow shorts.

Anyone knowing K-Cea's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421-2, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of K-Cea was available at the time of this publication.