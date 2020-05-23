Six additional COVID-19 cases, 5 from repatriated Jamaicans - total now 550, 9 recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica's COVID-19 recoveries hit the 200 mark in the last 24 hours, as nine more Jamaicans were released from care. The island now has a 36 per cent recovery rate.
Also in the last 24 hours, the island recorded another six confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 550.
Five of the six new cases are from among the repatriated Jamaicans – one arriving from the United Kingdom on May 6 and four are from the cruise ship at the Falmouth Pier on May 19.
Of the six new cases there are four males and one female, ranging in age from 26 to 53 years, who comprise these five new imported cases. Two of the five are from Kingston and St Andrew;
two (2) are from St Catherine; and one (1) from St Ann.
The sixth case is under investigation from Kingston & St Andrew.
