Six arrested in Trelawny gun find

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Six people, including two females, are now in police custody following the seizure a firearm and three rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bounty Hall, Trelawny yesterday.

According to police reports, lawmen were in the area about 6:00 pm, when a premises occupied by the six people was searched and the weapon found in their possession.

The two females and four men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.