Six bar patrons robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A St Elizabeth man has been arrested and charged in relation to the robbery of six patrons at a bar in Barnaby Hall district, St Elizabeth.
Accused is 20-year-old Davian Francis of Spring Park district, Black River in the parish.
Reports are that about 5:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, Francis and another man armed with guns entered the bar and proceeded to rob patrons of their cash, cellular phones and jewellery, together valued at over $900,000. The men then escaped on a motorcycle.
The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.
Francis was arrested on Thursday and charged the flowing day with six counts of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
His court date is being finalised.
The other man is still being sought by the police.
