Six cases of COVID-19 force weekend shutdown of UWI admin buildings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona campus says its Administrative Annex and Senate buildings have been closed with immediate effect as six members of staff within these buildings have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said the cases were confirmed today and the affected staff members have been sent home.

It noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness, along with the clinical director, will follow up with contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the university said the buildings will be sanitised over the weekend to allow for resumption of normal operations on Monday.

Noting that contract tracing would identify staff members who need to be tested and quarantined, the university said all other staff members in the affected buildings are expected to return to work on Monday.