Six guns, over 1,600 rounds seized at MoBay port
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of six firearms and over 1,600 rounds of assorted ammunition at the Freeport Container Terminal in Montego Bay, St James yesterday.
Reports from the Freeport police are that custom officers were conducting a search about 4:40 pm when they found the firearms and ammunition in a container and called the cops.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
The seized items include:
- One M&P Shield .40 pistols with two magazines.
- One Ruger P85 9mm with one magazine.
- One Glock 23 .40 pistol with two magazines.
- One Springfield XD .40 pistol with one magazine.
- One Sig Sauer P250 9mm pistol with one magazine.
- One Springfield XDM .45 with one magazine.
- Two hundred and thirty eight (238) 7.62 mm rounds of ammunition.
- Three hundred and fifteen (315) .45 mm rounds of ammunition.
- Four hundred and seven (407) 9mm rounds of ammunition
- Three hundred and ninety nine (399) 5.56 mm rounds of ammunition
- Three hundred and nine (309) .40 rounds of ammunition
- One FC .60 mm round of ammunition.
