Six guns, over 1,600 rounds seized at MoBay port

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of six firearms and over 1,600 rounds of assorted ammunition at the Freeport Container Terminal in Montego Bay, St James yesterday.

Reports from the Freeport police are that custom officers were conducting a search about 4:40 pm when they found the firearms and ammunition in a container and called the cops.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The seized items include: