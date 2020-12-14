Six lottery scam suspects nabbed in western parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says six suspects were arrested during multiple intelligence-led operations in Trelawny, St James and Westmoreland earlier this month.
“These operations stemmed from prolonged investigations, which ultimately led to the identity of a number of suspects involved in lottery scamming as well as Identity theft and fraudulent credit card activities,” said MOCA.
The agency outlined that various paraphernalia believed to be involved in criminal activities were seized.
These included: magnetic card readers, portable point of sale (POS)/debit/credit card machines, blank credit cards, laptops, micro SD cards, cellular phones and other IT devices.
The operations were conducted in sections of Hyde District, Clarks Town, Trelawny; Westgate Hills, St James; and Crowder Grange Hill Districts in Westmoreland on December 2 and 3.
