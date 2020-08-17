Six men in custody after guns, ammo seized in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Six men were taken into custody following the seizure of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition on the Bustamante Highway, Clarendon on Sunday, August 16.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 8:00 pm, lawmen intercepted a motor vehicle with six men aboard. The vehicle was searched and two 9mm pistols, one magazine containing five 9mm rounds and another magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

The police said all six men were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.