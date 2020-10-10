Six more COVID-19 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 196 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death toll to 138 and the number of confirmed cases to 7,559.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the newly reported deaths were previously under investigation. The deaths include four women, ages 46, 54, 73, 75, and two men, ages 66 and 68.

Of the 196 new cases, there were 87 males and 105 females with ages ranging from one month to 96 years. The genders of four of the cases are under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (33), St Catherine (55), Clarendon (10), St Mary (four), St James (36), St Ann (eight), Portland (one), St Thomas (four), Westmoreland (six), Hanover (10), Trelawny (four), Manchester (three), and St Elizabeth (22).

There were also 40 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,142.