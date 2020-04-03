Six more positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, total now 53
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six more Jamaicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton just announced at a media briefing at Jamaica House.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 53.
The six new cases are:
- A 57-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 23-year-old male from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. This case is under investigation.
- A 42-year-old male from Clarendon, who has a travel history to the United States and
- A 22-year-old female from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case.
The total breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica at present is listed below;
Total confirmed cases - 53
Imported cases - 28
Import-related cases - 21
Cases in isolation - 59
Number of people currently in
quarantine in Government facilities - 25
Number of recoveries - 7
Number of deaths - 3
