Six more positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, total now 53

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six more Jamaicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton just announced at a media briefing at Jamaica House.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 53.

The six new cases are:

- A 57-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

- A 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

- A 23-year-old male from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

- A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. This case is under investigation.

- A 42-year-old male from Clarendon, who has a travel history to the United States and

- A 22-year-old female from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case.

The total breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica at present is listed below;

Total confirmed cases - 53

Imported cases - 28

Import-related cases - 21

Cases in isolation - 59

Number of people currently in

quarantine in Government facilities - 25

Number of recoveries - 7

Number of deaths - 3