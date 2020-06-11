KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 611.

The new cases are all imported cases. Four arrived on a flight from the United States, and two on a flight from the United Kingdom. The ages range from 38 to 63 years. The new cases are comprised of five women and one man.

Two of the new cases are from St Elizabeth, two from St James, one from Portland, and one from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there has also been one additional recovery, bringing the number of recoveries to 408.

The overall recovery percentage is 66.8 per cent.

There are two critically ill patients.

