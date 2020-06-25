Six new COVID-19 cases, five recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 684.

The ministry said the new cases comprise two males and four females with ages ranging from six to 35 years. They are from Westmoreland, St James, Kingston and St Andrew, Hanover and Trelawny.

Four of the new cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the United States, while the other two are contacts of a confirmed case, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said five more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 526.