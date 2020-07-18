Six new cases push COVID-19 tally to 774

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica now has 774 confirmed cases of COVID-19, following the addition of six new cases over the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of health and Wellness, the newly confirmed cases consist of two females and four males, with ages ranging from three to 53 years. Two of the new cases have addresses in Trelawny, while St James, Westmoreland, Clarendon, and Kingston and St Andrew account for one each.

Four of the cases are imported – three arriving on flights from the United States and one via a cruise ship. The other two cases are under investigation.

At this time, there are 251 imported cases; 239 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and four under investigation.

Some 433 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 341 or 44 per cent are males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.

Of the 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, 679 or 87.7 per cent have recovered, 24 (3.1 per cent) have been repatriated and 10 (1.3 per cent) have died.

There are currently 61 active cases under observation, including one moderately ill case. There are no critically ill cases at this time. Testing numbers are now up to 30,226, with 29,385 negatives, the 774 positives and 67 pending.