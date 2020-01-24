Six police stations to be rehabilitated

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP) will be carrying out rehabilitation works at six police stations across the island at a cost of approximately $235 million.

They include Denham Town (Kingston) at a cost of $36.81 million; Franklyn Town (Kingston), $42.48 million; Lionel Town (Clarendon), $36.87 million; Mount Salem (St James), $42.53 million; Four Paths (Clarendon), $37.86 million; and Adelphi (St James), $38.44 million.

Details were provided at Thursday's launch of the PRP police station rehabilitation project at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in New Kingston.

The project will be implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), which undertakes activities of the PRP, and will take place during the next four months.

Work will be carried out on bathroom facilities, training rooms, kitchens, lunch areas, cell blocks, fences and driveways of some of the stations.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said two of the projects will be undertaken at police stations located in the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) – Denham Town and Mount Salem – and should significantly contribute to the development of these areas.

“They are communities which have challenges. In fact, the very definition of the programme, the Poverty Reduction Programme, indicates that JSIF moves into areas which have serious socio-economic challenges,” Chang said.

“When we go in with the ZOZOs and with JSIF, which seeks to not only provide jobs but also improve the environment and bring safety, that is a fundamental shift in what happens,” he added.

The minister emphasised that one major objective of these rehabilitation activities is to strengthen the police force, which is the primary law-enforcement agency, and guarantee citizen safety in those communities.

He thanked the EU for being one of Jamaica's principal partners in many areas, such as the social services sector, and for its funding.