Sixteen-year-old Alesha Henry missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alesha Henry, a student of Bedward Gardens, Kingston 11.

Police say she has been missing since Thursday, June 4.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Alesha was last seen at home about 4:00 p.m. At the time she was wearing a black blouse, black tights and black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alesha Henry is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2074, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.