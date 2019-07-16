Sixth accused in Uchence Wilson Gang trial freed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Another accused who is being tried for allegedly being a part of the Uchence Wilson Gang was freed this morning in the Home Circuit Court.
Tashina Baker, who is the girlfriend of the alleged deputy gang leader Fitzroy Scott, was discharged after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes upheld the no- case submissions that had been made by her attorneys.
Justice Sykes told the court that after looking back on his notes he realised that he should have upheld her no-case submission along with the other two who were freed yesterday.
The evidence before the court was that she had accepted stolen items from Scott and sold then and also that she had pawned stolen items for the gang.
However, the judge ruled that the evidence was not sufficient to prove that she is a member of the gang or had knowingly obtained a benefit from the gang.
Baker joins five others, Junior Rose, Tevin Khani, Shadday Beckford, Judith Johnson and Cornel White who have been recently freed.
The alleged gang leader Uchence Wilson, his girlfriend and 16 others including Police Corporal Lloyd Knight are being tried on various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) 2014 and Firearms Act.
Tanesha Mundle
