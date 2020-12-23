Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman
MISSISSIPPI, USA (AP) — A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriff's officials identified the other victims as Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64; April Fulton Tucker, 39; and Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14, WTOK-TV reported.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker. Authorities said sometime between 9:30 pm Monday and noon Tuesday, Tucker killed Jay, who was his grandmother; along with his wife, son and mother-in-law. It was unclear how the victims were killed.
Matthew Tucker later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Tucker was arrested in late October for simple assault-domestic violence, but had since bonded out.
"There are a lot of family members and relatives in our community that are affected because of the events of yesterday," Calhoun said.
A church prayer service was scheduled late Wednesday for the families of the victims.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy