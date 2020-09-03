Slow going in St Andrew North Western

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Polls opened to low numbers on the stroke of 7:00 am today in sections of St Andrew North Western, where the Jamaica Labour Party's Dr Nigel Clarke is seeking a second term. His challenger is the People's National Party's Rohan Banks, a first timer.

At the Arlene Gardens Gospel Assembly, located north of the populous Pembroke Hall, only three people were on location when the clock struck 7:00, as a one-day policeman looked on, his eyes telling a story of hope for no trouble.

The pedestrian movement stepped up a notch in sections of Havendale, Maverley, and Three Oaks, and it is expected that as the morning progresses, the voting pattern will switch.