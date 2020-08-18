Slowley vows to take St Elizabeth NE from PNP

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Delroy Slowley of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) vowed to take the traditional People's National Party (PNP) stronghold of St Elizabeth North Eastern shortly after being nominated here.

"I am absolutely confident," Slowley, who ran as an independent in 2016, told journalists shortly after signing nomination papers.

He accused the PNP of grossly neglecting the people of the constituency over several decades.

The PNP has consistently represented St Elizabeth NE except in 1980 when Edward Seaga's JLP swept the polls in unprecedented fashion.

Slowley is expected to face the PNP's Basil Waite who is seeking to replace PNP incumbent Evon Redman who is walking away from politics after one term.

Waite is expected at the nomination centre at midday.

Garfield Myers