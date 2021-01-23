Small airplane crashes in Clarendon
Rocky Point, Clarendon – A small aircraft with the tail number XB-JMR crashed at White Sand Beach this evening.
“Plane just drop a White Sand Beach likkle while. Yuh know how long me a watch di plane a circle… Plane drop outta sky,” said one man who filmed the aircraft in shallow water near the shore. No occupants were seen.
Observer Online sources say a team made up of soldiers and police is still combing the area.
More to come.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy