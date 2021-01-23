Small airplane crashes in Clarendon

Rocky Point, Clarendon – A small aircraft with the tail number XB-JMR crashed at White Sand Beach this evening.

“Plane just drop a White Sand Beach likkle while. Yuh know how long me a watch di plane a circle… Plane drop outta sky,” said one man who filmed the aircraft in shallow water near the shore. No occupants were seen.

Observer Online sources say a team made up of soldiers and police is still combing the area.

More to come.