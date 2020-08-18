Small dispute but Venesha Phillips nominated in St Andrew Eastern

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) a short while ago stepped in to quell a small dispute that ensued between members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and a group of People's National Party (PNP) supporters here at the Mona High School nomination centre in St Andrew Eastern.

The contention developed after supporters refused to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

A supporter, could be heard telling the two cops to "easy yuh self".

Immediately behind them, the 10 electors mandated to nominate the PNP candidate Venesha Phillips found it difficult to stand the required six feet apart as Electoral Commission of Jamaica members struggled to get them to comply.

Moments later, the JDF member stepped in, commanding order.

"Come on; we know PNP supporters follow the rules. Mek we do what we know we supposed to do," he said in a stern voice.

At that time, supporters complied.

Approximately 10 minutes later, loud cheers erupted as Phillips emerged from the nomination centre where she was duly nominated as the PNP candidate to contest the September 3 General Election.

Kimone Francis