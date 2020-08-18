Small dispute but Venesha Phillips nominated in St Andrew Eastern
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) a short while ago stepped in to quell a small dispute that ensued between members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and a group of People's National Party (PNP) supporters here at the Mona High School nomination centre in St Andrew Eastern.
The contention developed after supporters refused to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
A supporter, could be heard telling the two cops to "easy yuh self".
Immediately behind them, the 10 electors mandated to nominate the PNP candidate Venesha Phillips found it difficult to stand the required six feet apart as Electoral Commission of Jamaica members struggled to get them to comply.
Moments later, the JDF member stepped in, commanding order.
"Come on; we know PNP supporters follow the rules. Mek we do what we know we supposed to do," he said in a stern voice.
At that time, supporters complied.
Approximately 10 minutes later, loud cheers erupted as Phillips emerged from the nomination centre where she was duly nominated as the PNP candidate to contest the September 3 General Election.
Kimone Francis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy