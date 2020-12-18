Small farmers and business operators in St James benefit from SDC community fair

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Thirty-five small farmers and 26 operators of local economic initiatives in St James got the opportunity to market their goods during a community market and business fair staged by the Social Development Commission (SDC) yesterday.

The event, held at Montego Park Estate in Ironshore, was the third for the parish and targeted businesses under the SDC's local economic development support programme.

It also formed part of the SDC's COVID-19 response by offering customers ease of access to goods and services in a regulated, sterilised and decentralised location.

Among the items on sale were fruits, vegetables, ground provisions, flowers, craft items, and beauty care products.

Parish Manager for the SDC's St James office, Randy Hayle, said the event provided an opportunity to help alleviate the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic on small entrepreneurs.

“We have brought together an excellent demonstration of farmers and local economic initiatives. These persons would have been impacted [by COVID 19]. They would have lost the income source they have been having, and so SDC has responded to bring them here in Ironshore,” he explained.

He said that all protocols were observed as it relates to COVID-19. “You have seen a number of hand sanitising stations, all persons are wearing their masks and the signs are all over the place. So this is a major initiative by the SDC and we have the blessings of our major partners and stakeholders,” he noted.

Director of Local Economic Development and Community Projects at SDC, Avril Ranger, said that the agency has offered support services to more than 409 local economic initiatives across the country through the staging of 32 fairs.

Another 10 are scheduled to take place by the end of March 2021.