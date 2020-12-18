Small farmers and business operators in St James benefit from SDC community fair
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Thirty-five small farmers and 26 operators of local economic initiatives in St James got the opportunity to market their goods during a community market and business fair staged by the Social Development Commission (SDC) yesterday.
The event, held at Montego Park Estate in Ironshore, was the third for the parish and targeted businesses under the SDC's local economic development support programme.
It also formed part of the SDC's COVID-19 response by offering customers ease of access to goods and services in a regulated, sterilised and decentralised location.
Among the items on sale were fruits, vegetables, ground provisions, flowers, craft items, and beauty care products.
Parish Manager for the SDC's St James office, Randy Hayle, said the event provided an opportunity to help alleviate the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic on small entrepreneurs.
“We have brought together an excellent demonstration of farmers and local economic initiatives. These persons would have been impacted [by COVID 19]. They would have lost the income source they have been having, and so SDC has responded to bring them here in Ironshore,” he explained.
He said that all protocols were observed as it relates to COVID-19. “You have seen a number of hand sanitising stations, all persons are wearing their masks and the signs are all over the place. So this is a major initiative by the SDC and we have the blessings of our major partners and stakeholders,” he noted.
Director of Local Economic Development and Community Projects at SDC, Avril Ranger, said that the agency has offered support services to more than 409 local economic initiatives across the country through the staging of 32 fairs.
Another 10 are scheduled to take place by the end of March 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy