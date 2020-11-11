Smooth start for face-to-face classes at Somerton
ST JAMES, Jamaica— It was a smooth start for face-to-face lessons at Somerton All-Age and Infant School in St James yesterday as students returned to the classroom for the first time since the closure of schools in March due to COVID-19.
Sixty-two students and 18 teachers turned out for classes at the institution, which is one of 17 primary and secondary schools across the island participating in the Government's two-week pilot programme.
The two-week pilot was scheduled to start on Monday, but was delayed due to inclement weather across the island.
Principal of the school, Glendon Brydson, said students are being facilitated on a rotational basis and are required to wear masks in classes as well as when they move around the school compound.
Hands are also sanitised and temperatures checked before students and staff enter the school.
Brydson said that the first day of classes was smooth sailing, noting that the school's established protocols were approved by a team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness that visited the institution.
He pointed out that preparations were made from as early as September to ensure that the environment is safe for students and staff.
“We have installed additional wash stations, installed additional sanitisation stations and we have arranged for all the classes we are going to be using to have the specified physical distancing. We had to move some of our classrooms into the [school] hall where we always have our assembly, and now the hall is to hold two grade one classes. We have changed our resource room into a classroom, so those are the additional things we put in place and we have renovated a section of the hall, which we use as our isolation area,” he explained.
The principal said he is pleased that the school was selected to participate in the pilot project.
“We think that it is better for the students to be face-to-face because of the problem of connectivity. Some students are without devices, so they will now be able to come to meet face-to-face with their teachers, so they won't have the issue of connectivity hampering the learning process,” Brydson said.
