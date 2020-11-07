Smooth voting in Manchester in PNP race

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The inclement weather here has not been a deterrent as delegates turned up to vote for the next president of the People's National Party (PNP) at the Manchester High School.

Manchester which has 245 delegates eligible to vote in today's presidential election has seen a steady stream of voters.

Delegates and supporters of both Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna have expressed confidence about victory.

Councillor for the Royal Flat division and Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he believes 70 per cent of the delegates in Manchester are siding with Hanna.

“When this is over, Region 5 [Manchester and St Elizabeth] is Lisa's country. Manchester is about 70 per cent... there is a whole lot of noise, but it is the sale that we are watching,” Mitchell said.

Former Manchester Central Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, who is backing Mark Golding, said over 50 per cent of canvased delegates have voted.

“We are very happy with the support that we are seeing as you can see there is almost a festive mood here at the marshalling area. Over 50 per cent of the canvased delegates have already voted. We are confident that we will meet our canvass target, in fact, we will exceed them. If every parish is like Manchester, then I'm confident of a victory for comrade Golding,” Bunting said.

Kasey Williams