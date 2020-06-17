Sniffer dog Wray finds drugs at airport
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team from the Canine and Narcotics divisions seized a pound of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday, June 16.
Reports are that about 3:20 pm, a Canine team, with sniffer dog Wray, was conducting security checks in the cargo area of the airport. During the checks, Wray alerted the officers to a package and when it was searched it was found to contain cocaine.
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than$600,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
