Sniffer dogs help police find 701lbs of ganja

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have reported the seizure of just over 700 pounds of compressed ganja with an estimated street value of $2.8 million at a wharf in Kingston.

Reports from the Narcotics Division are that police were alerted to a container after Jamaica Constabulary Force's sniffer dogs raised an alarm about 12:30 am on Sunday, March 15. The container, which was destined for an address in the United States of America, was seized. Following the finalisation of logistic arrangements, it was emptied.

During a subsequent search on Tuesday, March 17, a false compartment containing 236 parcels of ganja weighing 701 pounds was found.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to share the information by contacting the Narcotics Division at 876-923-4576-7 or Crime Stop at 311.