Social media message about $1,500 COVID-19 grant false, says finance ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service says it is aware of a false message circulating on social media stating the “Government of Jamaica has ordered payment of $1,500 to all citizens above the age of 18 years old”.

The ministry urged the public not to share the link of the page to other individuals and also urged person not to share their personal information.

“The Government of Jamaica has been formally communicating all COVID-19 response programmes such as CARE programme via GOJ's official platforms,” the ministry said in a statement.