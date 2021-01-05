Social media tributes to 'Butch' Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tributes have been flowing on social media since last night, after news broke of the passing of legendary hotelier Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

Here are some of the messages shared:

Audley Shaw

@AudleyShaw

In the pursuit of excellence, one person can make a difference. That person was the Honourable Gordon “Butch” Stewart. His life story is inspirational and I feel privileged to have been his friend. May his soul rest in peace and may God bless his family.

Generation 2000

@g2kjamaica

G2K expresses the deepest condolences to the family, friends, business partners, and thousands of employees whose lives Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon LLD has touched, especially in the hospitality and business industry.

May his soul rest in peace.

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn MP, OLY

@julietcuthbert

Rest In Peace Gordon 'Butch' Stewart. You played your part and did exceedingly well for family and country. My condolences to your family. Walk good.

Chris Zacca

@chriszacca

Mr Stewart was a boss, a friend and a mentor to me but he was so much more to so many. Jamaica has suffered a great loss but we have all benefited from his life.

My condolences to his entire family and to the ATL, Jamaica Observer and Sandals teams. Walk good Butch…

JHTA

@JHTAJamaica

We would like to extend our sincere condolences on the passing of the iconic Hon Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, OJ. Mr Stewart was a tourism industry giant who founded Sandals Resorts, an empire that defined the all-inclusive experience in the Caribbean.

Pearnel P Charles Jr

@pcharlesjr

Butch Stewart took risks, invested in Jamaica & got the job done. He'll be remembered for his success, generosity & love for our country. Condolences from my family to his. He left us physically, but his impact & legacy will be carried on by his family. Rest well, my friend.

Dr Andrew O Wheatley

@Aowheatley

Heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning. My sincerest condolences to the Stewart family. Gordon 'Butch' Stewart was a trailblazer, a visionary, a nation builder and a Jamaican that was devoted to his home. He will be surely missed and remembered for his undeniable legacy.

Dr Dayton Campbell

@DaytonCampbell

Rest in Peace, a legendary Jamaican that transformed the landscape of the country and left an indelible mark on the shores of time. May your family be [comforted]. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late, great Butch Stewart.

Karl Samuda

@Karlsamuda

It is with profound sadness that Pauline and I extend heartfelt condolences to the family of Gordon “Butch” Stewart this morning.

Butch was more than a friend to me, he was family. We were brothers for over 40 years. We raised our children together.

We will never be the same.

Julian Jay Robinson

@julianjay

Saddened by the news of Butch Stewart's death. He blazed a trail as an entrepreneur and built a legacy of success in the businesses he established. The iconic Sandals brand was globally known for its high quality tourism product. Condolences to his family.

West End Infant School

@WestEndInfant

Sincere condolences from the West End Infant School's family to your family Adam, and the entire Sandals family. RIP Gordon "Butch" Stewart.

William Mahfood

@Williamwisynco

My sincerest condolences and prayers go out to the entire Stewart family at this time. Butch was one of the most important people who helped to build Jamaica and the Caribbean image. He will be sadly missed by all.

Juliet Holness

@JulietHolness

My sincerest condolences to the Stewart family. Gordon Butch Stewart was an Iconic Jamaican businessman whose contribution to the growth and development of Jamaica's tourism sector and across the Caribbean is immeasurable.

My prayers are with his wife and family.

Peter Bunting Ja

@PeterBuntingja

Rest in peace Butch. You have made an indelible mark on Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world. Your legacy is undeniable and has transcended borders. Walk good! Condolences @AdamStewart, and to the entire Stewart and Sandals family.

Mikael MP NW Manchester

@MikaelPhillips

It is with a sad heart that I send condolences to the family and friends of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, at his passing. Butch has given invaluable service to our country, a true statesman and business connoisseur. Stay strong @adamstewart, Shelley and I send our prayers.

G. Anthony 'Tony' Hylton, MP

@GAnthonyHylton

Our nation is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jamaican hotelier and businessman Gordon “Butch” Stewart. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family and the many lives that he has touched throughout his career.

AMCHAM Jamaica

@AMCHAMJamaica

We are saddened by the passing of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, a Jamaican stalwart and icon, a path-breaking businessman. AMCHAM Jamaica extends condolences to his family and the staff of Sandals International Resorts Limited and ATL Group of Companies. May his soul rest in peace.

Island Routes

@IslandRoutes

A tribute to the ultimate adventurer, our Northstar, O Captain! Our Captain! The Hon Gordon "Butch" Stewart, may you eternally walk good by the sea and forever inspire and guide our spirit and wanderlust. Godspeed, and all that's good.