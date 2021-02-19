Social pension scheme to begin second quarter of 2021/22

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Social Pension Scheme, recently approved by the Government, will be implemented in the second quarter of the 2021/22 fiscal year, between July and September.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen made the disclosure during his Throne Speech at the opening of the 2021/22 session of Parliament at Gordon House yesterday

He explained that the scheme will benefit persons 75 years and older “who are not in receipt of a private or public pension, other retirement income, or social protection benefits and are not within a government-owned institutionalised facility”.

The new pension programme will provide $3,400 per month to each beneficiary and index benefit levels to half of the minimum pension under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).