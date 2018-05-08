Social security ministry providing supplies for flood victims in Westmoreland

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be providing relief supplies to assist persons who have been impacted by the recent heavy rains in sections of Westmoreland.



In an interview with JIS News, Parish Coordinator for Disaster Preparedness in Westmoreland, Hilma Tate, said the supplies will be presented to the six persons being housed at the Eldin Washington Early Childhood Institution, Bay Road, Little London, and the wider community.



“They received some emergency items this morning and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has purchased supplies (this afternoon), and they will be putting packages (together) to reach out to the wider community as well as the persons who are also in the shelter,” she told JIS News.



Heavy rainfall, which began on Sunday evening, resulted in flooding and landslides on a number of roadways across the island.



The six persons in the shelter, which include three children, have been at the location since yesterday.



Tate said the duration of stay at the shelter is dependent on how quickly the occupants are able to regain access to their homes.



“We have not had any rains since this morning, but water is still on the land. However, it has been receding,” she said.



