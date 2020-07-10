Social security ministry rolls out buses to serve rural Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Labour and Social Security, Lester “Mike” Henry, yesterday commissioned two new Toyota coaster buses, retrofitted as mobile units to enhanced delivery of services to Jamaicans, especially those in deep rural areas.

In a brief ceremony held at the ministry's North Street location in Kingston, Henry said that the satisfaction of the citizens served by his ministry is imperative and is at the heart of his priorities as minister at this time.

The initiative was announced by former Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson in Parliament last year.

According to Henry, his leadership must reflect the continuation of her dream to deliver all the essential services offered remotely to citizens located in rural Jamaica.

The units, valued at $25 million, are equipped with state of the art features that simulate the office environment of the ministry. These include:

· Four mini office space for interviews

· One refrigerator;

· One television;

· A number system,

· One fully functional public address system;

· An Inverter System (electrical power supply) to be able to power the units while carrying out its functions;

· One first aid kit and;

· A fully equipped air conditioning unit

A third bus is being retrofitted and will serve as a mobile unit for the Early Stimulation Programme and will be commissioned soon.